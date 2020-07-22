14 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD with washer-dryers
Chesapeake Ranch Estates is a large homeowners association located in Lusby, Maryland. The community was founded in 1958 and is governed by the Property Owner's Association of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. At first, Chesapeake Ranch Estates was built to be a small and private community of only a few hundred homes. However, the association is now home to more than 4,000 single-family homes and has a population just north of 10,000. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Ranch Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Ranch Estates. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Ranch Estates can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.