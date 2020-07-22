Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:13 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Ranch Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or...

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
12451 EL DORADO LANE
12451 El Dorado Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2152 sqft
Beautiful contemporary home with scenic winter Chesapeake Bay views and short walk to a secluded beach. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-dac in a great school district.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
46380 LORE COURT
46380 Lore Court, California, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5668 sqft
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,304
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
40 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,031
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
58 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,504
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
4 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,429
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2072 sqft
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
21717 Cabot Place
21717 Cabot Place, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a living room dining room combo with an open concept kitchen equipped with all black appliances and a walk down the to backyard. This level is also has a half bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
21332 Bristol Avenue
21332 Bristol Avenue, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
This 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex has an kitchen with new appliances ready to order upon move in. There is a look through to the living room. The living room has chair rails, ceiling fan, and sliding glass door to back yard and tenant shed.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
46637 MIDWAY DRIVE
46637 Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2877 sqft
Spacious rental property with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths located in Lexington Park, near to Pax River NAS and St. Mary's County shopping centers. This property has a finished basement with a half bathroom and a large laundry room area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
22806 OLD ROLLING ROAD
22806 Old Rolling Road, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Washer and dryer are included. . Rent includes water,sewer and all grass cutting. 6 month lease to start then month to month after that. Must have good credit. NO Pets..

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
24550 MT PLEASANT RD
24550 Mount Pleasant Road, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This unit is available to view by picture only until after tenant vacates. It is a very nice remodeled unit with open concept. It features a washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Easy clean laminate floors. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
2235 FOURTH STREET
2235 Fourth St, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Kenwood Beach is a mid-Calvert County community located on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay. There is a community Bay beach and a fishing/crabbing pier. From the cottage deck looking across the street is wonderful view of the Bay.
City Guide for Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Live like a King or Queen at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Maryland, where your needs are met and your worries are non-existent.

Chesapeake Ranch Estates is a large homeowners association located in Lusby, Maryland. The community was founded in 1958 and is governed by the Property Owner's Association of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. At first, Chesapeake Ranch Estates was built to be a small and private community of only a few hundred homes. However, the association is now home to more than 4,000 single-family homes and has a population just north of 10,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Ranch Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Ranch Estates. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chesapeake Ranch Estates can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

