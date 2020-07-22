Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:14 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chesapeake Ranch Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
426 Stallion Lane
426 Stallion Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1433 sqft
Freshly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. Newly installed floors throughout the home, updated stainless steel appliances and an uncommon large 2 car garage built in. Pet friendly home ready to move in.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1010 ADOBE DR
1010 Adobe Dr, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Split Foyer, well maintained and will be ready for a new tenant very soon. Professional photos coming soon. Renovated a few years ago in 2016.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12742 MESCALARO LANE
12742 Mescalaro Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3505 sqft
WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
660 WILLOW ROAD
660 Willow Road, Calvert County, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
2249 sqft
Furnished one bed one bath apartment. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. Shared driveway with one parking space only. Landlord requests good credit and employment verification a must. Apartment sits above non access garage. Side entrance.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8145 HERON LANE
8145 Heron Lane, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Basement apartment for rent located on a cul de sac in the very beginning of White Sands. Electric, Wi-fi and trash service included in rent. Applicant must have good credit and provable income. Lister will run credit and background check.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
60 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,511
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,431
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,304
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
40 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,031
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22263 COLMAR LANE
22263 Colmar Lane, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1522 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 3 bed 2 bath rambler in the heart of Saint Mary's. This home is off a quiet street but easily accessible by short walk to a large park off Chancellors Run Road.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2072 sqft
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22426 GREENVIEW COURT
22426 Greenview Court, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1992 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome with awesome proximity to everything you need! Solomons Island, shopping/recreation and PAX River Naval Base will be right at your fingertips.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
45692 FRIGATE PLACE
45692 Frigate Place, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
Split foyer with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The basement is unfinished. One car garage. Large yard. The home is in a nice community in Great Mills. Close to Pax. Large yard on cul de sac. No pets. No vouchers at this time.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
23306 JONQUIL LANE
23306 Jonquil Lane, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2830 sqft
Lovely end unit duplex on a corner lot in Wildewood.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
46637 MIDWAY DRIVE
46637 Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2877 sqft
Spacious rental property with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths located in Lexington Park, near to Pax River NAS and St. Mary's County shopping centers. This property has a finished basement with a half bathroom and a large laundry room area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
46048 SALTMARSH DRIVE DR
46048 Saltmarsh Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful and in excellent condition interior townhouse in the new section of Westbury. Enter into the spacious townhouse and descend to the large lower level family room or up to the spacious and sunny living room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22806 OLD ROLLING ROAD
22806 Old Rolling Road, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Washer and dryer are included. . Rent includes water,sewer and all grass cutting. 6 month lease to start then month to month after that. Must have good credit. NO Pets..
City Guide for Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Live like a King or Queen at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Maryland, where your needs are met and your worries are non-existent.

Chesapeake Ranch Estates is a large homeowners association located in Lusby, Maryland. The community was founded in 1958 and is governed by the Property Owner's Association of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. At first, Chesapeake Ranch Estates was built to be a small and private community of only a few hundred homes. However, the association is now home to more than 4,000 single-family homes and has a population just north of 10,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chesapeake Ranch Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

