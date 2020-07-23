Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:33 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD with garages

Chesapeake Ranch Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
426 Stallion Lane
426 Stallion Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1433 sqft
Freshly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. Newly installed floors throughout the home, updated stainless steel appliances and an uncommon large 2 car garage built in. Pet friendly home ready to move in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1010 ADOBE DR
1010 Adobe Dr, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Split Foyer, well maintained and will be ready for a new tenant very soon. Professional photos coming soon. Renovated a few years ago in 2016.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
12742 MESCALARO LANE
12742 Mescalaro Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3505 sqft
WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
660 WILLOW ROAD
660 Willow Road, Calvert County, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
2249 sqft
Furnished one bed one bath apartment. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. Shared driveway with one parking space only. Landlord requests good credit and employment verification a must. Apartment sits above non access garage. Side entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
62 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2072 sqft
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
45692 FRIGATE PLACE
45692 Frigate Place, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
Split foyer with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The basement is unfinished. One car garage. Large yard. The home is in a nice community in Great Mills. Close to Pax. Large yard on cul de sac. No pets. No vouchers at this time.

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
23306 JONQUIL LANE
23306 Jonquil Lane, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2830 sqft
Lovely end unit duplex on a corner lot in Wildewood.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
46048 SALTMARSH DRIVE DR
46048 Saltmarsh Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful and in excellent condition interior townhouse in the new section of Westbury. Enter into the spacious townhouse and descend to the large lower level family room or up to the spacious and sunny living room.
City Guide for Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Live like a King or Queen at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Maryland, where your needs are met and your worries are non-existent.

Chesapeake Ranch Estates is a large homeowners association located in Lusby, Maryland. The community was founded in 1958 and is governed by the Property Owner's Association of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. At first, Chesapeake Ranch Estates was built to be a small and private community of only a few hundred homes. However, the association is now home to more than 4,000 single-family homes and has a population just north of 10,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Chesapeake Ranch Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

