700 CATTAIL COVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Waterfront Condo - Dorchester model - 2 Bedroom 2 bath unit overlooking Cambridge Creek. Large kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar. Large living room with balcony access with water views, separate dining room with tray ceiling. Spacious master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom with water views Assigned secured garage parking. Community amenities include pool, marina & river walk. Easy access to Rt 50. No pets, non smoking unit. Available 8/1/2020. Online application- Fee $30 per applicant includes credit check, background check and references . Owner requires minimum Credit Score of 650 and full application for each occupant of household over 18. MINIMUM 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR SHOWINGS.