Cambridge, MD
700 CATTAIL COVE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:59 AM

700 CATTAIL COVE

700 Cattail Cove · (410) 822-1415
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

700 Cattail Cove, Cambridge, MD 21613

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Waterfront Condo - Dorchester model - 2 Bedroom 2 bath unit overlooking Cambridge Creek. Large kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar. Large living room with balcony access with water views, separate dining room with tray ceiling. Spacious master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom with water views Assigned secured garage parking. Community amenities include pool, marina & river walk. Easy access to Rt 50. No pets, non smoking unit. Available 8/1/2020. Online application- Fee $30 per applicant includes credit check, background check and references . Owner requires minimum Credit Score of 650 and full application for each occupant of household over 18. MINIMUM 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 CATTAIL COVE have any available units?
700 CATTAIL COVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 CATTAIL COVE have?
Some of 700 CATTAIL COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 CATTAIL COVE currently offering any rent specials?
700 CATTAIL COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 CATTAIL COVE pet-friendly?
No, 700 CATTAIL COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 700 CATTAIL COVE offer parking?
Yes, 700 CATTAIL COVE offers parking.
Does 700 CATTAIL COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 CATTAIL COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 CATTAIL COVE have a pool?
Yes, 700 CATTAIL COVE has a pool.
Does 700 CATTAIL COVE have accessible units?
No, 700 CATTAIL COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 700 CATTAIL COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 CATTAIL COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 CATTAIL COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 CATTAIL COVE does not have units with air conditioning.
