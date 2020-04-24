All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 611 LOCUST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MD
/
611 LOCUST STREET
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:35 AM

611 LOCUST STREET

611 Locust Street · (443) 205-3038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

611 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom apartment in the Historic District of Cambridge, just a few steps to the downtown "core" business district, with restaurants, retail, entertainment, library, service businesses and more, also a short walk to Long Wharf and the Choptank River. Apartment covers the building's second floor with large bedrooms, living room and combined kitchen/dining room. Outside stairway to ground and area for relaxing. All electric heat and central air conditioning with a history of comparatively modest charges. Lease application, credit report/score and proof of income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 LOCUST STREET have any available units?
611 LOCUST STREET has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 611 LOCUST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
611 LOCUST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 LOCUST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 611 LOCUST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 611 LOCUST STREET offer parking?
No, 611 LOCUST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 611 LOCUST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 LOCUST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 LOCUST STREET have a pool?
No, 611 LOCUST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 611 LOCUST STREET have accessible units?
No, 611 LOCUST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 611 LOCUST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 LOCUST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 LOCUST STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 LOCUST STREET has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 611 LOCUST STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glen Burnie, MDAnnapolis, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDSalisbury, MDBowie, MDDover, DECrofton, MDPasadena, MDLexington Park, MD
Arnold, MDParole, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDGambrills, MDStevensville, MDChester, MDEaston, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
Cape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDChestertown, MDChesapeake Beach, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDEdgemere, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Wesley CollegeSalisbury University
Anne Arundel Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity