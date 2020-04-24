611 LOCUST STREET

Amenities

Two bedroom apartment in the Historic District of Cambridge, just a few steps to the downtown "core" business district, with restaurants, retail, entertainment, library, service businesses and more, also a short walk to Long Wharf and the Choptank River. Apartment covers the building's second floor with large bedrooms, living room and combined kitchen/dining room. Outside stairway to ground and area for relaxing. All electric heat and central air conditioning with a history of comparatively modest charges. Lease application, credit report/score and proof of income required.