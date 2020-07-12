Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in California, MD with parking

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
22806 OLD ROLLING ROAD
22806 Old Rolling Road, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Washer and dryer are included. . Rent includes water,sewer and all grass cutting. 6 month lease to start then month to month after that. Must have good credit. NO Pets..

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
45634 LONGFIELDS VILLAGE DRIVE
45634 Longfields Village Drive, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
Excellent end unit townhome in quiet community! Main level master suite is a rare find! Upper level includes 2 additional spacious bedrooms each with their own half bath and a shared jack and jill shower/tub.
Results within 1 mile of California
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
42 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,011
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
46048 SALTMARSH DRIVE DR
46048 Saltmarsh Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful and in excellent condition interior townhouse in the new section of Westbury. Enter into the spacious townhouse and descend to the large lower level family room or up to the spacious and sunny living room.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
21306 JETTISON COURT
21306 Jettison Court, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2806 sqft
Immaculate! Like-new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with two car attached garage only minutes from Pax River NAS. High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood flooring, custom paint, white kitchen with granite and stainless, the list goes on.
Results within 5 miles of California
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
62 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,447
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,304
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,532
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12742 MESCALARO LANE
12742 Mescalaro Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3505 sqft
WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
22967 THORNBURY DRIVE
22967 Thornbury Dr, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4739 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home located on a corner lot in Forrest Farms Subdivision.! Move in now. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless Steel appliances, center island, and pantry.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
13621 DOWELL ROAD
13621 Dowell Road, Solomons, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1442 sqft
Spacious 4BR, 3full baths Open concept kitchen. Fully finished basement, large deck, and two-car garage. Pets case by case.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2072 sqft
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of California

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12103 GRINGO ROAD
12103 Gringo Road, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Newly remodeled one level rambler located on a premium corner lot with fenced in rear yard. Gleaming floors with vaulted ceilings. New appliances with a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Spacious living area with separate dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
41490 GARRETT COURT
41490 Garrett Court, Leonardtown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
SINGLETREE--Immaculate rambler in the heart of Leonardtown. Near hospital, schools, churches, shopping and all the "town" activities throughout the year. Breakfast area.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
23405 MARVIEW COURT
23405 Marview Court, Leonardtown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2306 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW TOWNHOME located in Clark's Rest.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8145 HERON LANE
8145 Heron Lane, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Basement apartment for rent located on a cul de sac in the very beginning of White Sands. Electric, Wi-fi and trash service included in rent. Applicant must have good credit and provable income. Lister will run credit and background check.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
22795 POPE STREET
22795 Pope Street, Leonardtown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Duplex within walking distance to restaurants, banks, post office, etc. Located in downtown Leonardtown! Wood laminate floors thru out on both levels. Energy efficient. Unit A Available. Lawn care included in rental price.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
44980 Hamptons Blvd., Unit 418
44980 Hamptons Blvd, St. Mary's County, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
apartment community

1 of 24

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
26451 REED COURT
26451 Reed Court, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
Move In Ready! 3 bedroom 2 full bath, large backyard with available shed for extra storage. Attached 2car garage.
City Guide for California, MD

"Back in Maryland way before I left / I had everything / Can't forget the days." -- "There She Goes," Good Charlotte

Don't let the name fool you: California, MD has no avocado trees, year-round sunshine, or redwood forests. It's not California the state -- it's very much a Maryland city. Despite the lack of redwood groves, this Maryland town is a stellar place to live. Located in St. Mary's county, California is steeped in history and has tons of convenient sights and attractions, including many opportunities to spend time outside in nature. California's a great place to live if you're considering Maryland (or want to be close to Washington D.C.), and also if you want to live in a community that's unique and vibrant. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in California, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some California apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

