1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM
195 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,429
854 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
10 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
748 sqft
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4104 SWISS STONE DRIVE
4104 Swiss Stone Drive, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1512 sqft
Efficiency - Studio space in the ground level of an owner occupied single family house. Living Room, doubles as the legal bedroom in addition to a bonus room. Separate kitchenette and full bath with shower.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4438 Camley Way
4438 Camley Way, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
144 sqft
One bedroom comes with a queen-size bed unfurnished. Tenant has the option of requesting the unit to be fully Furnished at additional cost. Deposit included $30 deductible covers each time of lost room key and emergency request to unlock door.
Results within 1 mile of Burtonsville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
9 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,398
642 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
31 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,218
859 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,401
788 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
3556 Childress Terrace
3556 Childress Terrace, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
1800 sqft
**Large Room with Private Bath**. ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** Home has a Full Size Washer & Dryer, Verizon WIFI, Verizon FIOS Basic Cable, a Beautiful Deck, and a Back Yard that is Shared. Home is Shared with two Tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Burtonsville
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
$
83 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,288
857 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,433
759 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
800 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
26 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
837 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
27 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
30 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
760 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
9 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,256
787 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
$
18 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
792 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
