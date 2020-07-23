Apartment List
/
MD
/
brentwood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

223 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brentwood, MD

Finding an apartment in Brentwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
Capitol Square
4008 38th St, Brentwood, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out our newly renovated apartments just outside DC. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the District without the hassle of city life or the price tag.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
4108 40th st 201
4108 40th Street, Brentwood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
Unit 201 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2bd apartment near DC Line & Art District - Property Id: 323094 Gorgeous large two-bedroom apartment with a lot of space. It is newly renovated, has beautiful hard wood floors and large windows.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Chillum
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,225
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
49 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
12 Units Available
Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
630 sqft
WELCOME TO COURTYARD PARK APARTMENTS\nCourtyard Park is located in a quiet courtyard setting in Hyattsville, Maryland. With easy access to East-West Highway and I-495, the Capital Beltway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
56 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
763 sqft
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,127
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1083 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,222
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
912 sqft
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
3102 Banneker Dr NE
3102 Banneker Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Classy Condo in NE - Classy, light filled space with loft, skylight, gorgeous renovated kitchen and great vibe! Truly a cook's dream kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, oven, stove, and tons of counter space!.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
7 Units Available
Petworth
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
802 sqft
Welcome to New Quin Apartments, conveniently located in the lively Petworth neighborhood, just steps from the metro and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
4 Units Available
Chillum
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Brightwood - Manor Park
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,449
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this quaint, boutique style community in Brightwood. If you are looking for an incredible location, Peabody Apartments is close to Rock Creek Park, public transportation and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
5 Units Available
Takoma
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,356
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
17 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,675
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
15 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
The Bixby
601 L St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,014
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,963
938 sqft
Just minutes away from Capitol Hill and the Capitol Riverfront. Apartment building features gorgeous roof deck and outdoor areas for entertaining. Spacious, light-filled layouts with designer kitchens and premium wood-plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Enjoy seeing the Capitol and Washington Monument from the rooftop deck. Gym, yoga, billiards, coffee bar, dog park, and concierge. Near Union Station and 8th Street restaurants.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
111 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1158 sqft
Modern apartment design and luxurious comfort in these apartment homes located right off Interstate 395. Enjoy luxury amenities like a business center, car charging and even 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
2 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
4 Units Available
Petworth
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,655
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
526 sqft
Boutique apartment community situated just one block from Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Luxury studio and 1-bedroom apartments with spacious open layouts and high-end amenities. Coworking lounge and social roof deck located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
27 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,598
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brentwood, MD

Finding an apartment in Brentwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Brentwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrentwood Apartments with Gyms
Brentwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VAIlchester, MDTakoma Park, MDWest Springfield, VANewington, VA
Summerfield, MDNorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDBrookmont, MDAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VABrock Hall, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America