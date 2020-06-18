46 Old Amherst Road - 1

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking. Pets are Negotiable.



Rent Includes: Lawn Care, Snow Removal & 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance.

Tenant Responsibility: Heat (Propane), Water/ Sewer, Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet, etc.



For more information or to schedule a showing:

Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935

Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com



** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**