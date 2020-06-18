All apartments in Sunderland
Home
/
Sunderland, MA
/
46 Old Amherst Road - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

46 Old Amherst Road - 1

46 Old Amherst Road · (413) 296-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA 01375

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking. Pets are Negotiable.

Rent Includes: Lawn Care, Snow Removal & 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance.
Tenant Responsibility: Heat (Propane), Water/ Sewer, Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet, etc.

For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com

** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 have any available units?
46 Old Amherst Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 have?
Some of 46 Old Amherst Road - 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
46 Old Amherst Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 does offer parking.
Does 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Old Amherst Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
