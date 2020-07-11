Apartment List
8 Apartments for rent in Stoughton, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Stoughton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
North Randolph
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
Results within 1 mile of Stoughton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
North Randolph
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Stoughton
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
North Randolph
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Results within 10 miles of Stoughton
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Stoughton, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Stoughton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Stoughton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

