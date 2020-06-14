/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:51 AM
56 Furnished Apartments for rent in Randolph, MA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Results within 5 miles of Randolph
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,815
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
505 West St.
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1336 sqft
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
1248 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Columbine Cliffs
1 Unit Available
20 Rock View Road
20 Rockview Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2867 sqft
Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
295 Willard Street #1
295 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath, available now.. - Property Id: 230936 Available now...This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom unit is a showstopper.
Results within 10 miles of Randolph
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,500
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South End
144 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,499
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,858
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,225
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
81 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,523
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,467
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Back Bay
41 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,327
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,907
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Back Bay
33 Units Available
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,196
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,360
1304 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
D Street - West Broadway
9 Units Available
West Square
320 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,800
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,310
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1010 sqft
Located just a few miles from Logan International Airport and the Seaport District, this complex is ideal for anyone who needs to access the MBTA Red Line Subway. Amenities include dishwashers, fireplaces, and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
South End
56 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,123
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,098
1075 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 9/1 move-in!
Similar Pages
Randolph 1 BedroomsRandolph 2 BedroomsRandolph 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRandolph Accessible ApartmentsRandolph Apartments with Balcony
Randolph Apartments with GarageRandolph Apartments with GymRandolph Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRandolph Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRandolph Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MA