apartments with pool
21 Apartments for rent in Plainville, MA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
28 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
27 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
18 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
11 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,459
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
151 King St
151 King Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
885 sqft
Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
11 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
70 Units Available
South Norwood
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Last updated July 8 at 02:19pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
South Norwood
301 Engamore Lane
301 Engamore Lane, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
800 sqft
Safe, quiet, convenient, beautiful apartment with an in-built washer/dryer, dishwasher, central heater, hot/cold water, storage space, free parking, swimming pool, gym, and recreation center. The train station is a 2-minutes walk from the apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Norwood
222 School Street
222 School Street, Walpole, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
815 sqft
Sunny 2 bedroom condo facing courtyard of Parkview condominiums. Close to center of town and all it has to offer. Public transportation, stores, new library and town pool. Open floor plan for livingroom, kitchen and dining area.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike, Providence County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3360 sqft
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln RI 02865 Watch our video walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Norwood
4 Buckminster Dr.
4 Buckminster Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
690 sqft
1st Floor Patio Pet Friendly Pool and Fitness Room on Property Virtual and In Person Tour Available Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6 Hilltop Dr
6 Hilltop Drive, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Walpole. Amenities included: whirlpool appliances, pool, gym, in unit washer dryer and so much more! Utilities included: water and trash.Residents are responsible for gas and electric. Is pet friendly.