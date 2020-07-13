/
apartments with pool
74 Apartments for rent in Pinehurst, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
5 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Pinehurst
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
9 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,227
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,444
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,761
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,147
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Pinehurst
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
26 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
North Wilmington
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,505
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
North Woburn
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,563
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
6 Units Available
Wynnmere
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
North Woburn
Courtyard at Westgate
107 Westgate Drive, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1264 sqft
Welcome home to the Courtyard at Westgate, a small 20-residence community located in a tranquil wooded setting. Enjoy your own private entrance and over-sized patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
North Woburn
Westgate
20 Westgate Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
Welcome to Westgate Apartments, where you will find more than just a place to live; you will find a place to call home.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
11 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,850
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
772 sqft
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Burlington Town Center
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1150 sqft
This unit, called the Grant, is our twobedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. It is a first floor unit. The rent is including heat and hot water. We are a smoke free and pet free community.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Burlington Town Center
160 Cambridge St.
160 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Burlington s newest choice to call home, with thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom floor plans.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Wynnmere
26 winn
26 Winn Street, Burlington, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1050 sqft
Each updated apartment features central heating and cooling and updated appliances including a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and self-cleaning ovens.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Havenville
3 Hallmark Gardens
3 Hallmark Garden, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Desirable HALLMARK GARDENS Great location ! Easy access to highways, 3rd Ave , Mall shopping, dining and Lahey Clinic! Well cared for bright and sunny upper level unit offers open living and dining floor plan featuring 2 good sized bedrooms and
