17 Apartments for rent in Pinehurst, MA with move-in specials
A river runs through it, and what an important river it is. The Shawsheen River in Pinehurst helped the area thrive early on; it was a boon to industry and commerce in the region. At present, there are numerous hiking paths and parks where residents can take in a scenic view of the area.
Pinehurst is a village in the rural town of Billerica, twenty miles Northwest of Boston. Stretching a humble 3.8 square miles, Pinehurst is mild and tame, comprised of residential property with 7,152 people who call it home, according to the 2010 census. It's quiet, yet within range of larger burbs, and filled to the brim with excitement. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pinehurst apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Pinehurst apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.