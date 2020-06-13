28 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Northborough, MA
Northborough is on the old Boston Post Road now called Route 20. This old colonial road ran from Boston to New York City and, among other things, was used to carry the mail. In the 1760s markers were put along the road to calculate the postal delivery fee. Northborough's marker still stands, stating it is "33 miles to Boston."
Northborough, Massachusetts is located in Worcester County and at the 2010 census had just over 6,000 people in the town center encompassing just over three and a half square miles. The greater town as a whole is about 18.5 square miles and has about 14,000 people. Northborough has chosen to remain slightly sleepier than some of its neighbors, Westborough and Marlborough. These two neighboring towns host major industrial and technical parks that attracted many businesses out of Boston and into this area in the 1990s. Northborough serves as more of a bedroom community for these towns, with many people commuting into Boston and Worcester also. See more
Finding an apartment in Northborough that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.