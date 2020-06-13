Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 PM

28 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Northborough, MA

Finding an apartment in Northborough that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.

1 of 20

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Northborough
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
14 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Results within 5 miles of Northborough
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Tower Hill
6 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Park Washington
15 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2 Williamsburg Court
2 Williamsburg Court, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1018 sqft
Avail 7/1/20. No undergrads. s near by. Easy access to major routes 9, 20, 290 & 140. Tufts Cummings School of Vet Medicine nearby. Convenient to major shopping centers including Lakeway Commons, restaurants, entertainment & more.
Results within 10 miles of Northborough
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Worcester
34 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,605
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Broadmeadow Brook
13 Units Available
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1000 sqft
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Marlborough
9 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 10 at 07:49pm
West Tatnuck
8 Units Available
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
City Guide for Northborough, MA

Northborough is on the old Boston Post Road now called Route 20. This old colonial road ran from Boston to New York City and, among other things, was used to carry the mail. In the 1760s markers were put along the road to calculate the postal delivery fee. Northborough's marker still stands, stating it is "33 miles to Boston."

Northborough, Massachusetts is located in Worcester County and at the 2010 census had just over 6,000 people in the town center encompassing just over three and a half square miles. The greater town as a whole is about 18.5 square miles and has about 14,000 people. Northborough has chosen to remain slightly sleepier than some of its neighbors, Westborough and Marlborough. These two neighboring towns host major industrial and technical parks that attracted many businesses out of Boston and into this area in the 1990s. Northborough serves as more of a bedroom community for these towns, with many people commuting into Boston and Worcester also. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Northborough, MA

Finding an apartment in Northborough that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

