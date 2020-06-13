Apartment List
/
MA
/
north pembroke
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Pembroke, MA

Finding an apartment in North Pembroke that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
18 Units Available
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1146 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
Results within 1 mile of North Pembroke
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
The Village at Marshfield
738 Plain St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
785 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Pilgrim Hwy/Rte. 3. Close to GATRA public transportation, stores and restaurants. Common amenities include a swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments have patios, walk-in closets and dishwashers.
Results within 5 miles of North Pembroke
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Mariner's Hill
2093 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1208 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to Pilgrim Highway/Route 3. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Apartments feature patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,187
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
Results within 10 miles of North Pembroke
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
East Weymouth
37 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Weymouth
22 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
38 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,211
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 16 at 04:08pm
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Pembroke, MA

Finding an apartment in North Pembroke that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

North Pembroke 1 BedroomsNorth Pembroke Apartments with Balcony
North Pembroke Apartments with ParkingNorth Pembroke Dog Friendly Apartments
North Pembroke Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MADennis Port, MA
Barnstable Town, MALynn, MANewport East, RIWellesley, MATaunton, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music