furnished apartments
158 Furnished Apartments for rent in Milton, MA
Columbine Cliffs
1 Unit Available
20 Rock View Road
20 Rockview Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2867 sqft
Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
295 Willard Street #1
295 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath, available now.. - Property Id: 230936 Available now...This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom unit is a showstopper.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,500
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
South End
144 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,499
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,858
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,225
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,815
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
D Street - West Broadway
9 Units Available
West Square
320 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,800
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,310
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1010 sqft
Located just a few miles from Logan International Airport and the Seaport District, this complex is ideal for anyone who needs to access the MBTA Red Line Subway. Amenities include dishwashers, fireplaces, and more.
South End
56 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,123
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,098
1075 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 9/1 move-in!
Jamaica Hills - Pond
1 Unit Available
90 bynner
90 Bynner Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
784 sqft
VACANT,Stylish furnished yet comfortable this unit is streaming with sunlight. Hardwood floor throughout, spacious living/dining room looks out to a gem of a sunroom offering a place to relax or work at your desk.
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
505 West St.
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1336 sqft
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside
South End
1 Unit Available
158 West Brookline St.
158 West Brookline Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,500
608 sqft
Beautifully furnished studio apartment for rent in the heart of the desirable South End. This completely renovated studio has features 7.
Telegraph Hill
1 Unit Available
169 I St.
169 I Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
800 sqft
Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z2rJcXxRdLR Beautifully FURNISHED duplex unit in the heart of Southie. Exposed brick, A/C, in-unit laundry, and newly renovated in 2018. Free street parking with permit. Terms: One year lease
Columbus Park - Andrew Square
1 Unit Available
37 Telegraph St.
37 Telegraph Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
D Street - West Broadway
1 Unit Available
287 Dorchester St.
287 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Hyde Square
1 Unit Available
31 Sheridan St.
31 Sheridan Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
$2,600 per month--all included--gas, electricity, and cable service with internet access. All rooms furnished. Tenants should provide their own linens.
D Street - West Broadway
1 Unit Available
130 West 8th St.
130 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
South End
1 Unit Available
154 West Concord St.
154 West Concord Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,950
255 sqft
Show up with a suitcase! Fully furnished South End studio rental on upper level of brownstone condominium building in great location on W. Concord St near the corner of Tremont St.
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
37 Baker Cir.
37 Baker Circle, Brookline, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Huge single family rental! This four/five-bedroom home has 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, with bonus room galore.
South End
1 Unit Available
684 Massachusetts Avenue #4
684 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
718 sqft
South End 2 Bd 1 Bath Condo w Central Air, W/D, and Parking Fully Furnished - Cant miss with South End living! This 2 Bd 1 bath condo boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, breakfast counter and SubZero wine fridge.
St. Marks
1 Unit Available
545 Adams St
545 Adams Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
686 sqft
Two spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring and an open layout gives plenty of room for entertaining. Email adamsst@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing. (RLNE5855193)
