17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford, MA
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 34
1 of 48
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 43
1 of 46
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 15
The land in this area was purchased by early settlers from the Nipmuc Indians in 1662 for 24 pounds of silver. A further three square miles was then added to the original purchase in 1691 for three more pounds of silver. Shortly thereafter, the plot was settled and given the name "Milford."
The town of Milford is located in Worcester County, Massachusetts. According to the 2010 census, Milford's population is 27,999. It was first settled in 1691 and is renowned for the production of the pink Milford granite, which has been used for construction work in Washington D.C., New York City and Paris. In general, the warmest month of the year is July, with an average high of 84, while January is the coolest month, with average high temperatures of 37. See more
Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Milford offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.
There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.
If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Milford, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.
Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.