AL
/
MA
/
milford
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:57 AM

17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford, MA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Milford offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Shadow brook Lane 31
16 Shadowbrook Ln, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
16-31 Shadowbrook Lane - Property Id: 315781 Updated 1 bedroom Condo with Heat included. Located in the desirable Shadowbrook Condominiums. This 2nd-floor unit offers easy living and is freshly painted and updated. Enjoy the views from the terrace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Rolling Green Dr.
1 Rolling Green Drive, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
962 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
7 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
871 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
14 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
777 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
816 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
15 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
968 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
850 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
41 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
7 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
892 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
769 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
796 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
26 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
677 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,648
726 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
30 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
819 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
3 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
837 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Coburnville
36 Hayes St
36 Hayes St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
1 bedroom on first floor of 4 unit building. Hardwood floors throughout with good closet space. Small eat-in kitchen with electric stove and pantry. No pets. 1 parking spot. Street parking with permit. No laundry on site.
City Guide for Milford, MA

The land in this area was purchased by early settlers from the Nipmuc Indians in 1662 for 24 pounds of silver. A further three square miles was then added to the original purchase in 1691 for three more pounds of silver. Shortly thereafter, the plot was settled and given the name "Milford."

The town of Milford is located in Worcester County, Massachusetts. According to the 2010 census, Milford's population is 27,999. It was first settled in 1691 and is renowned for the production of the pink Milford granite, which has been used for construction work in Washington D.C., New York City and Paris. In general, the warmest month of the year is July, with an average high of 84, while January is the coolest month, with average high temperatures of 37. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Milford, MA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Milford offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Milford, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MABellingham, MAFranklin, MAHopkinton, MAWestborough, MAWoonsocket, RICumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MAAttleboro, MAWellesley, MANeedham, MAHudson, MAWalpole, MAFoxborough, MAPawtucket, RICentral Falls, RINorwood, MADedham, MAMansfield Center, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBabson CollegeBecker CollegeHult International Business School