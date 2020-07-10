/
apartments with washer dryer
47 Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA with washer-dryer
The North End
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,688
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Colonial Heights
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1359 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,963
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,958
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Downtown Haverhill
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1087 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Princeton North Andover
1252 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1261 sqft
Our apartments are created, not merely built here at Princeton at North Andover. View our thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom floor plans available for your desired move-in date.
Downtown Haverhill
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Downtown Haverhill
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,535
685 sqft
Boutique community with artist lofts. Open floor plans with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pool table and clubhouse on site. Pet-friendly. Close to Essex Street.
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1504 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,587
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Lower Belvidere
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Mount Washington
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Mount Vernon
7 Marie Lane
7 Marie Lane, Lawrence, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
7 Marie Lane - Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3bed House for Rent Mt. Vernon area. - One side of a duplex, in quiet neighborhood in Mt Vernon area, 3 bedrooms, 1.
Downtown Haverhill
10 Primrose
10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer.
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,801
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.
243 A Shore Dr.
243 A Shore Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181 Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing.
Downtown Haverhill
27 Locust St.
27 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,700
970 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live in an affordable loft? Do you prefer an open living? Do you like high ceilings with exposed wood? This loft features polished concrete floors, w/d in unit and TONS of light!! MOVE IN ASAP! If so, then this loft may be
7 Longwood Drive
7 Longwood Drive, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1181 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath Top Floor/Penthouse. High Vaulted/Cathedral Ceiling with beautifully exposed Wooden Beams, Open Floor Plan. Quiet. New Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Closets.
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $1075 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.
