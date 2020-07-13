/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
The North End
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Results within 1 mile of Methuen Town
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
22 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,688
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Methuen Town
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
South West
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
76 Units Available
Princeton North Andover
1252 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1261 sqft
Our apartments are created, not merely built here at Princeton at North Andover. View our thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom floor plans available for your desired move-in date.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Colonial Heights
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1359 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1504 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,501
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
5 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1087 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
47 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,587
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Haverhill
10 Primrose
10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
243 A Shore Dr.
243 A Shore Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181 Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty
Results within 10 miles of Methuen Town
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
North Wilmington
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
18 Units Available
South Lowell
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,375
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,505
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Similar Pages
Methuen Town 1 BedroomsMethuen Town 2 BedroomsMethuen Town 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMethuen Town Accessible ApartmentsMethuen Town Apartments with Balcony
Methuen Town Apartments with GarageMethuen Town Apartments with GymMethuen Town Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMethuen Town Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MA