Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Littleton Common, MA with garages

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
$
17 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Results within 1 mile of Littleton Common
Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
52 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,053
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,606
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Littleton Common
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
29 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1212 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 09:25 AM
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
Results within 10 miles of Littleton Common
Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
15 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
9 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,202
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
12 Units Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1649 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1638 sqft
Avalon Sudbury offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in a pet friendly and smoke free community.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
57 Walnut
57 Walnut Street, Devens, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2650 sqft
Beautifully maintained and freshly painted ready for occupancy. Enjoy large, well appointed rooms for easy living and entertaining. Amazing sun room off of the living room and similar sitting room off the master bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Littleton Common, MA

Littleton Common apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

