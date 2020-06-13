Apartment List
55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hingham, MA

Finding an apartment in Hingham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,134
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 North St
103 North Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Newly renovated 1 bedroom in the heart of Hingham Harbor steps to shopping restaurants and close proximity to train. Stainless steel appliances and granite in kitchen Pets allowed on a case to case basis Available now.
Results within 5 miles of Hingham
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
East Weymouth
37 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,568
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
The Estates
6 Units Available
The Estates
1 Avalon Dr, Hull, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1176 sqft
Near Weir River Estuary Park, Route 3, and I-95. Recently renovated community with fireplaces, lots of storage and updated appliances. Pool, playground, gym and hot tub available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,187
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
966 Washington Street
966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Braintree
1 Unit Available
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
30 Commercial St Unit 212
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
120 Burkhall St Unit 207
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
116 East Howard St.
116 East Howard Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,700
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unique Features 3 Season Courtyard w/Fire Pits Bike Storage Clubroom with Billiard Table Dog Park. Networking Coffee Lounge Other Personal Storage Spaces Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
Results within 10 miles of Hingham
Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Quincy
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,743
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hingham, MA

Finding an apartment in Hingham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

