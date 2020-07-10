/
apartments with washer dryer
63 Apartments for rent in Hingham, MA with washer-dryer
$
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
9 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
17 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,470
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.
1 Unit Available
103 North St
103 North Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Newly renovated 1 bedroom in the heart of Hingham Harbor steps to shopping restaurants and close proximity to train. Stainless steel appliances and granite in kitchen Pets allowed on a case to case basis Available now.
Results within 1 mile of Hingham
1 Unit Available
North Weymouth
51 Broad Reach
51 Broad Reach, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing views from this recently updated unit available at the highly sought after Weymouthport Condos. This bright unit has great Water and Boston Views and has been tastefully remodeled so you can move right in and enjoy!
Results within 5 miles of Hingham
7 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
6 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
5 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,532
1383 sqft
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
1 Unit Available
The Estates
The Estates
1 Avalon Dr, Hull, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,383
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Weir River Estuary Park, Route 3, and I-95. Recently renovated community with fireplaces, lots of storage and updated appliances. Pool, playground, gym and hot tub available.
1 Unit Available
Houghes Neck
226 Rock Island Rd
226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2000 sqft
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts.
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
35 Desmoines Rd
35 Des Moines Road, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
9999 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath updated unit - gorgeous kitchen and baths. Laundry IN-UNIT. 2 assigned parking. PLUS guest parking. Baths come equipped with bluetooth speaker. New laminate flooring. Landlord will let tenant paint walls of bedrooms and living area.
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
30 Commercial St Unit 219
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite
1 Unit Available
East Braintree
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons/Commons East
80 Donald Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,525
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Erik to schedule your tour today. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment is available now. This price is for a 15-month lease only. 12-month lease is more expensive. Heat and hot water included.
1 Unit Available
Houghes Neck
803 Sea St
803 Sea Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 07/15/20 2BR Amazing waterview of Boston (incl's utilities) - Property Id: 304475 Available July 15 Finishing touches being put on this beautiful, newly refinished two bedroom apartment, in lower level of owner occupied two-family.
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
120 Burkhall St Unit 211
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining
1 Unit Available
East Weymouth
54 Station St
54 Station Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
Clean, Updated 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment, available immediately for rent. Great location for commuters - 5 minute walk to Greenbush Commuter Rail Station. Short drive to many area amenities - schools, parks, restaurants, shopping, beaches.
1 Unit Available
East Weymouth
966 Washington Street
966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
53 Williams St
53 Williams Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Enjoy the best of both worlds...
Results within 10 miles of Hingham
14 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
21 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
31 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
63 Units Available
Columbia Point
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,834
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,948
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1036 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
