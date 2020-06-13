106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 37
1 of 7
1 of 39
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 36
1 of 26
1 of 7
1 of 33
1 of 32
1 of 27
1 of 30
Settled in 1636, Dedham can lay claim to the creation of the first man-made canal in the United States. Called Mother Brook, and built in 1639, this engineering marvel linked the Charles River and the Neponset River. Both move slowly, but at different elevations--with a canal in place, that difference made the current of the canal both swift and capable of powering local mills.
Dedham's population has steadily risen in recent years. The city itself is sometimes referred to as the "mother of towns," because it spawned 14 local communities that were originally a part of Dedham. Today, this maternal town, just about 12 miles from the culture, entertainment, and nightlife of Boston, includes a variety of historic locations such as Fairbanks house, built in 1637, and the oldest surviving house framed with timber in North America. But don't worry, your search for places to rent will turn up considerably newer options.
Having trouble with Craigslist Dedham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Dedham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.