apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM
195 Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Results within 1 mile of Dedham
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
34 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Dedham
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8 Units Available
Norwood Centre
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,930
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
21 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Southern Mattapan
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,680
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
South Norwood
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
70 Units Available
South Norwood
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
25 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
136 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,221
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
North Randolph
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,591
1483 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
24 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,404
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
North Randolph
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F
1946 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Unit 11F Available 09/01/20 Great 1 bedroom apartment near Boston College! - Property Id: 270647 Available September 1st! Great 1 bedroom apartment right near Boston College and Cleveland Circle! Heat/hot water included.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
1731 Beacon
1731 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Watch the sunset from this stunning 2 bed penthouse condominium in the highly sought-after modern hi-rise luxury elevator building, Regency Park! Rarely available, Located 1 block from Brookline's Washington Sq, this unit has 2 great sized bedrooms,
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
Broadlawn Park
55 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594 Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
1945 Commonwealth Ave Apt 403
1945 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 - One bedroom apartment for rent on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. - Spacious rooms. - Across the street from Green Line T station. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Laundry in building. - Pool. - Cat friendly.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
44 Broadlawn Park
44 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Oversized and sprawling 1BR with almost 800 square feet of livable space. Walk in closet, high ceilings, 'Sunken' Living room with private patio. Property managed and maintained by a full services professional team.
