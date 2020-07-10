/
apartments with washer dryer
25 Apartments for rent in Boxborough, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
19 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Results within 5 miles of Boxborough
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,218
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
51 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,898
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
Results within 10 miles of Boxborough
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
19 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,028
1428 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
14 Units Available
Avana Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,074
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1213 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
65 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Tower Hill
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1432 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
1690 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Contact for Availability
Marlborough Junction
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
187 Beach St
187 Beach Street, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT#3, 3rd Floor,2 bdrm,1bth, 1 car garage -$1375 - Property Id: 205543 NO BROKER FEES (Listed directly by owner now). Fully renovated, charming 3rd floor sunny appt.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marlborough
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
104 Apsley St Unit 3
104 Apsley Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!!!!! Very well maintained small apartment building with on-site parking and laundry. Spacious rooms, a ton of sunlight, Good closet space. You will not find a better deal on a one bedroom in Hudson.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hudson
65 Main St Apt 15
65 Main Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Includes Heat/Hot Water And Electric. Located on Main St in Downtown Hudson. Plenty of parking in the town lot behind the building. Coin-op laundry on-site, elevator, hardwood floors. Six different layouts to choose from.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
107 Smith Street
107 Smith Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Travel down a long, private road to this adorable, neat as a pin apartment.
