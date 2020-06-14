/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
21 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boxborough, MA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
871 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Results within 5 miles of Boxborough
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,847
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,089
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Maynard, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
798 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
209 Great Road, Apt C7
209 Great Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
Top Floor Condo Now Available - Move right into this beautiful, tastefully updated top-floor condo with a view of the woods and flowering trees at the highly sought-after Pine Hill Condominiums, a small, beautifully landscaped, well-maintained
Results within 10 miles of Boxborough
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Tower Hill
7 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
837 sqft
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
914 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1037 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Park Washington
14 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,877
799 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
873 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
874 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
14 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
813 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Marlborough
8 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Hudson
1 Unit Available
65 Main St Apt 15
65 Main Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
388 sqft
Includes Heat/Hot Water And Electric. Located on Main St in Downtown Hudson. Plenty of parking in the town lot behind the building. Coin-op laundry on-site, elevator, hardwood floors. Six different layouts to choose from.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
104 Apsley St Unit 3
104 Apsley Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!!!!! Very well maintained small apartment building with on-site parking and laundry. Spacious rooms, a ton of sunlight, Good closet space. You will not find a better deal on a one bedroom in Hudson.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
9 Estabrook
9 Estabrook Avenue, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
3 room, 1 bedroom on third floor of 6 unit building. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space. Living room and bedroom have laminate floors. Bathroom and kitchen have vinyl. Lots of closet and storage space in the unit.
Similar Pages
Boxborough 1 BedroomsBoxborough 2 BedroomsBoxborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoxborough 3 BedroomsBoxborough Apartments with Balcony
Boxborough Apartments with GarageBoxborough Apartments with GymBoxborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoxborough Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA