1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellingham, MA
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wadsworth
29 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
726 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1 Rolling Green Dr.
1 Rolling Green Drive, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$750
932 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
69 Milliken Ave
69 Milliken Avenue, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
626 sqft
Bright, upgraded one bedroom unit available in professionally maintained complex. Located in Downtown Franklin, short commute to Commuter Rail to Boston.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,731
871 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,377
744 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
786 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
9 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
152 Turner Rd
152 Turner Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
698 sqft
Bright, private one bedroom unit in Crestview Condominiums! Great location in the complex, has an outdoor balcony. Recently painted with updated kitchen countertops, tile back splash. New flooring, stove, range hood & dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2 School Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
One bedroom condominium located in desirable Highland Falls. Freshly painted throughout. New Carpeting and updated bath! Large windows with a view of the Blackstone River. Building sits alongside the bike path.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
28 Downey
28 Downey Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
576 sqft
Experience lake life in this furnished one bedroom apartment home on Lake Maspenock (North Pond.) This home's furnishings were selected with a designer's eye! Nothing to do but move in. Detached home with separate parking and entrance.
