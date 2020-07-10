/
apartments with washer dryer
50 Apartments for rent in Andover, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
23 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,688
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,963
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,958
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1504 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Andover
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7 Longwood Drive
7 Longwood Drive, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1181 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath Top Floor/Penthouse. High Vaulted/Cathedral Ceiling with beautifully exposed Wooden Beams, Open Floor Plan. Quiet. New Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Closets.
Results within 5 miles of Andover
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Colonial Heights
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1359 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
76 Units Available
Princeton North Andover
1252 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1261 sqft
Our apartments are created, not merely built here at Princeton at North Andover. View our thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom floor plans available for your desired move-in date.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
North Wilmington
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
7 Marie Lane
7 Marie Lane, Lawrence, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
7 Marie Lane - Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3bed House for Rent Mt. Vernon area. - One side of a duplex, in quiet neighborhood in Mt Vernon area, 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,801
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Common
Washington Mills Building No. 1
270 Canal Street, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
800 sqft
This amazingly affordable luxury loft features large windows, natural wood ceilings, and finished conrete floors. One and a half baths makes entertaining easy! Washer and dryer included. Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
75 Davis
75 Davis Street, Essex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1+ acre lot.
Results within 10 miles of Andover
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
North Woburn
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,563
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,163
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
15 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,153
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1087 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
