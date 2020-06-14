47 Apartments for rent in Andover, MA with gym
The small Massachusetts city of Andover was one of the founding towns that were involved in the Salem Witch Trials back in the olden days. While it's seen as a stain in history for the region, it's also a fascinating case study of American scapegoating and mob mentality that is revisited frequently by schools and history buffs as a cautionary tale.
Andover is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts that sits just outside Boston. It has a population of 8,762 and covers only about 3.8 square miles on the map. The area was settled in the late 1600s so it has a pretty rich history! The town has all the charm you'd expect from a little New England Village, and is also close enough to Boston to be able to pop in and enjoy the fun and excitement of city life as well! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Andover renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.