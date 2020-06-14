Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Andover, MA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Andover renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,751
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 21

$
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 14

9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,836
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 68

$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Results within 1 mile of Andover
Verified

1 of 19

$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.

1 of 4

Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Andover
Verified

1 of 31

$
South West
27 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 24

15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified

1 of 23

17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 43

North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified

1 of 20

4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Verified

1 of 31

7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.

1 of 4

North Common
1 Unit Available
Washington Mills Building No. 1
270 Canal Street, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
800 sqft
This amazingly affordable luxury loft features large windows, natural wood ceilings, and finished conrete floors. One and a half baths makes entertaining easy! Washer and dryer included. Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty
Results within 10 miles of Andover
Verified

1 of 13

South Lowell
8 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,349
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
736 sqft
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 23

$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Verified

1 of 17

6 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Verified

1 of 28

Downtown Haverhill
24 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1068 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified

1 of 18

Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,077
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

North Woburn
19 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
City Guide for Andover, MA

The small Massachusetts city of Andover was one of the founding towns that were involved in the Salem Witch Trials back in the olden days. While it's seen as a stain in history for the region, it's also a fascinating case study of American scapegoating and mob mentality that is revisited frequently by schools and history buffs as a cautionary tale.

Andover is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts that sits just outside Boston. It has a population of 8,762 and covers only about 3.8 square miles on the map. The area was settled in the late 1600s so it has a pretty rich history! The town has all the charm you'd expect from a little New England Village, and is also close enough to Boston to be able to pop in and enjoy the fun and excitement of city life as well! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Andover, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Andover renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

