Alpine Commons
Alpine Commons

133 Belchertown Road · (413) 307-3825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Belchertown Road, Amherst Center, MA 01002

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
nest technology
new construction
online portal
roommate matching
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Conveniently located in the heart of historic Amherst, Massachusetts, Alpine Commons offers studio, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom apartments for rent. Our apartments for rent in Amherst, MA are the only communities in the area with all-inclusive rents (even cable and internet)!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $200 holding deposit, 1 month rent security deposit, 1 month rent for last month based on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month
restrictions: We have no weight limits. There are a few breed restrictions that do apply, please contact the office for more information.
Parking Details: Off street permit parking for residents.
Storage Details: Select number of additional storage closets available for rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alpine Commons have any available units?
Alpine Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amherst Center, MA.
What amenities does Alpine Commons have?
Some of Alpine Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alpine Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Alpine Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alpine Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Alpine Commons is pet friendly.
Does Alpine Commons offer parking?
Yes, Alpine Commons offers parking.
Does Alpine Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alpine Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alpine Commons have a pool?
No, Alpine Commons does not have a pool.
Does Alpine Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Alpine Commons has accessible units.
Does Alpine Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alpine Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Alpine Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alpine Commons has units with air conditioning.
