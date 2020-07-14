Alpine Commons

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $200 holding deposit, 1 month rent security deposit, 1 month rent for last month based on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month
restrictions: We have no weight limits. There are a few breed restrictions that do apply, please contact the office for more information.
Parking Details: Off street permit parking for residents.
Storage Details: Select number of additional storage closets available for rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.