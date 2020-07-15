Apartment List
/
MA
/
amesbury town
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Amesbury Town, MA with garages

Amesbury Town apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
Results within 5 miles of Amesbury Town

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
82 Viola Circle
82 Viola Circle, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2410 sqft
Showings begin at Open House August 1, 2020. Great Raised Ranch Duplex attached to Owners Quarters by garage with 3 large bedrooms, laundry hookups, one car garage space plus driveway parking.
Results within 10 miles of Amesbury Town
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Mount Washington
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1087 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
4 Units Available
Tidewater at Salisbury
191 Beach Rd, Salisbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1177 sqft
New construction minutes away from Salisbury Beach. 1-2 bedroom apartments with salt marsh views. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and upscale kitchens. Smoke-free community features pool, gym and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Haverhill St 811
110 Haverhill Street, Essex County, MA
Studio
$2,495
576 sqft
Unit 811 Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725 ~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Pine Street
34 Pine Street, Exeter, NH
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
6100 sqft
Available August 1, 2020! Walking distance to Phillips Exeter Academy. 1860's Victorian meticulously renovated. Great home for entertaining with open concept dining area, kitchen, and family room flowing to deck with fire pit and hot tub.

1 of 15

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Amesbury Town, MA

Amesbury Town apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Amesbury Town 2 BedroomsAmesbury Town Apartments with Balconies
Amesbury Town Apartments with Washer-DryersAmesbury Town Dog Friendly Apartments
Amesbury Town Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAAbington, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MA
Littleton Common, MASalisbury, MAEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NHNorth Pembroke, MAMilton, MAWolfeboro, NHDover, NHLynn, MAWellesley, MADerry, NHExeter, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Babson CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University