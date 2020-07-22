Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Acton, MA with washer-dryers

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
29 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:25 AM
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
51 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,053
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,606
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
18 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,047
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
$
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
12 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,202
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
150 N Shore Dr B
150 N Shore Dr, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Property - Stow MA - Property Id: 297168 Beautiful property with lake view and all amenities. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, fireplace, off-street parking, all utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/360-littleton-rd-chelmsford-ma-unit-d3/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5951673)

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
12 Units Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1649 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1638 sqft
Avalon Sudbury offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in a pet friendly and smoke free community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Keyes Rd
100 Keyes Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1271 sqft
This sun-drenched condo in the heart of one of New England's most beloved walkable villages was recently renovated with granite counters, upscale cabinetry and appliances, and hardwood or stone floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
11 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
35 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,461
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1100 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1000 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
25 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
950 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
16 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,080
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
4 Units Available
Saxonville
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,155
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,545
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
9 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
16 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,111
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Acton, MA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Acton offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Acton. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Acton can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

