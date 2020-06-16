4989 Queens Carriage Street

Amenities

Beautiful home located in Zachary on a large corner lot! This home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2,236 square feet of living space. The kitchen and dining room are open to the living room, which features a gas log fireplace with tile surround and mantle. Crown molding throughout home! The master bedroom has brand new wood flooring, an en suite bath with jetted soaking tub, separate shower and his and her closets. With freshly painted walls, this home feels like new! During the summer, entertain in the fully fenced private backyard which boasts a large, new storage shed which can remain. A full security system is included! Call me today to schedule your private tour!