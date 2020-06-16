All apartments in Zachary
4989 Queens Carriage Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:53 PM

4989 Queens Carriage Street

4989 Queen's Carriage Street · (225) 768-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4989 Queen's Carriage Street, Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful home located in Zachary on a large corner lot! This home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2,236 square feet of living space. The kitchen and dining room are open to the living room, which features a gas log fireplace with tile surround and mantle. Crown molding throughout home! The master bedroom has brand new wood flooring, an en suite bath with jetted soaking tub, separate shower and his and her closets. With freshly painted walls, this home feels like new! During the summer, entertain in the fully fenced private backyard which boasts a large, new storage shed which can remain. A full security system is included! Call me today to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4989 Queens Carriage Street have any available units?
4989 Queens Carriage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zachary, LA.
Is 4989 Queens Carriage Street currently offering any rent specials?
4989 Queens Carriage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4989 Queens Carriage Street pet-friendly?
No, 4989 Queens Carriage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zachary.
Does 4989 Queens Carriage Street offer parking?
No, 4989 Queens Carriage Street does not offer parking.
Does 4989 Queens Carriage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4989 Queens Carriage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4989 Queens Carriage Street have a pool?
No, 4989 Queens Carriage Street does not have a pool.
Does 4989 Queens Carriage Street have accessible units?
No, 4989 Queens Carriage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4989 Queens Carriage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4989 Queens Carriage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4989 Queens Carriage Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4989 Queens Carriage Street does not have units with air conditioning.
