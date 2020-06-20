All apartments in Zachary
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:39 PM

4047 Little Farms Drive

4047 Little Farms Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4047 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision.

Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot. Lots of privacy and room to expand.

Features include:
Open floor plan living/kitchen/dining. Kitchen equipped with granite counters, cooking island/with breakfast bar, electric range/oven, and dishwasher.

Large den with 3 decorative ceiling beams; ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet);

Amenities include:
Granite counters; fireplace with gas log kit and mantle; 2 inch wood blinds; laundry room equipped with washer/dryer hookups; framed mirrors; covered patio with unique tin roof; attached storage room

Extras:
2 acre multi-purpose lot; Zachary School District; exceptional floor plan

Must See! Hurry won't last long.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 Little Farms Drive have any available units?
4047 Little Farms Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4047 Little Farms Drive have?
Some of 4047 Little Farms Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 Little Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4047 Little Farms Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 Little Farms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4047 Little Farms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4047 Little Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 4047 Little Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4047 Little Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4047 Little Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 Little Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 4047 Little Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4047 Little Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 4047 Little Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 Little Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4047 Little Farms Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 Little Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4047 Little Farms Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
