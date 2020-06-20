4047 Little Farms Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision.
Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot. Lots of privacy and room to expand.
Features include:
Open floor plan living/kitchen/dining. Kitchen equipped with granite counters, cooking island/with breakfast bar, electric range/oven, and dishwasher.
Large den with 3 decorative ceiling beams; ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet);
Amenities include:
Granite counters; fireplace with gas log kit and mantle; 2 inch wood blinds; laundry room equipped with washer/dryer hookups; framed mirrors; covered patio with unique tin roof; attached storage room
Extras:
2 acre multi-purpose lot; Zachary School District; exceptional floor plan
Must See! Hurry won't last long.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.