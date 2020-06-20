4047 Little Farms Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision.



Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot. Lots of privacy and room to expand.



Features include:

Open floor plan living/kitchen/dining. Kitchen equipped with granite counters, cooking island/with breakfast bar, electric range/oven, and dishwasher.



Large den with 3 decorative ceiling beams; ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet);



Amenities include:

Granite counters; fireplace with gas log kit and mantle; 2 inch wood blinds; laundry room equipped with washer/dryer hookups; framed mirrors; covered patio with unique tin roof; attached storage room



Extras:

2 acre multi-purpose lot; Zachary School District; exceptional floor plan



Must See! Hurry won't last long.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

