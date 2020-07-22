Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:49 PM

89 Apartments for rent in Westminster, LA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Westminster offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
8120 North Essen Heights Court
8120 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath located 0.5 miles from Our Lady of the Lake Childrens Hospital and OLOL Regional Medical Center. This adorable house has easy access to both I-10 and I-12.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
6 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$925
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
18 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,165
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
4 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
10282 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1106 sqft
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free* This condo is in a gated community in a great location.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout. Large living area with fireplace, separate dining area and wet bar.

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202 Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Condo off Jefferson Hwy - Directions: On Jefferson between Wrenwood and Brandon - across from Schlotzskeys Subdivision: The Jefferson Condos 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,369 SQ.FT.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
10444 Jefferson Hwy Unit H
10444 Jefferson Highway, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located off Jefferson Hwy in a Gated Community - Directions: Nesser Gardens Subdivision: Destination at Nesser Condominiums; Directly across from BRQ Restaurant.

Last updated June 7 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive - 1
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1336 sqft
Beautifully re-done home in a great location. Hardwood floors throughout, recently re-done kitchen. Covered parking in a quiet community. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Small dogs are allowed
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Last updated July 22 at 12:38 PM
9 Units Available
Jones Creek
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
17 Units Available
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
25 Units Available
Pollard - Woodchase
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,044
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
28 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
12 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
57 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Cottages at Corporate
5522 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
The Cottages at Corporate is located in one of the most sought after areas of the city.
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
13 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
11 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
7 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated July 22 at 12:09 PM
19 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Oaks
10125 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
23 Units Available
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
9 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
23 Units Available
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 21 at 03:09 PM
2 Units Available
Perkins - Highland
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1330 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Westminster, LA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Westminster offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Westminster. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Westminster can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

