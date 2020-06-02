10172 Weevil St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

FANTASTIC home located in the HEART OF DOWNTOWN ST FRANCISVILLE. Residential and/or commercial use. 1 ACRE LOT. 2 bedroom . 1 bath. Approx. 1000 s.f of living area. Screened in porch. LARGE storage building with plumbing and electric. Fire Pit. Fully remodeled in 2014 to include new porch and deck, new hardiplank where needed, exterior paniting, house leveled and reworked, full bath reno, NEW ROOF, NEW hot water heater, New a/c heat units, new flooring, slab added with waster and dryer. Electrical and plumbing also updated where needed. Great potential to add additional master and bath with existing slab, under roof porch area. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST.