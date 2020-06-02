All apartments in St. Francisville
Find more places like 10172 Weevil St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Francisville, LA
/
10172 Weevil St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:47 PM

10172 Weevil St

10172 Weevil Street · (225) 570-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10172 Weevil Street, St. Francisville, LA 70775

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11283 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
FANTASTIC home located in the HEART OF DOWNTOWN ST FRANCISVILLE. Residential and/or commercial use. 1 ACRE LOT. 2 bedroom . 1 bath. Approx. 1000 s.f of living area. Screened in porch. LARGE storage building with plumbing and electric. Fire Pit. Fully remodeled in 2014 to include new porch and deck, new hardiplank where needed, exterior paniting, house leveled and reworked, full bath reno, NEW ROOF, NEW hot water heater, New a/c heat units, new flooring, slab added with waster and dryer. Electrical and plumbing also updated where needed. Great potential to add additional master and bath with existing slab, under roof porch area. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10172 Weevil St have any available units?
10172 Weevil St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10172 Weevil St have?
Some of 10172 Weevil St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10172 Weevil St currently offering any rent specials?
10172 Weevil St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10172 Weevil St pet-friendly?
No, 10172 Weevil St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Francisville.
Does 10172 Weevil St offer parking?
No, 10172 Weevil St does not offer parking.
Does 10172 Weevil St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10172 Weevil St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10172 Weevil St have a pool?
No, 10172 Weevil St does not have a pool.
Does 10172 Weevil St have accessible units?
No, 10172 Weevil St does not have accessible units.
Does 10172 Weevil St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10172 Weevil St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10172 Weevil St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10172 Weevil St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10172 Weevil St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAInniswold, LA
Walker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity