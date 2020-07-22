Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

123 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Shenandoah, LA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Shenandoah should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Shenandoah
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes.
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
9 Units Available
Jones Creek
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
O'Neal
3544 Yorkfield Dr. Apt A
3544 Yorkfield Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome recently renovated. Located off O'neal Lane - 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 800.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $600.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Jones Creek
4131 Country View Drive
4131 Country View Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1563 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in a great area of town. Hardwood floors throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer. Home has a storage shed and a workshop, covered Parking with a long driveway.

Last updated December 7 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
5 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
6 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
11 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
29 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
36 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
9 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
17 Units Available
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
14 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$835
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
6 Units Available
Broadmoor
Park Regency
260 Sharp Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$645
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
915 sqft
Welcome to our peaceful hidden sanctuary where safety and comfort are our priority! Park Regency Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes provide carefree living with personalized service.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
40 Units Available
Fairwood
Magnolia Trace
11585 N Harrells Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1408 sqft
Comfortable units located across the street from shopping and dining and just a short drive from the Mall of Louisiana and LSU. Child-friendly community with after-school programs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
7 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
7 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$605
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
25 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
1 Unit Available
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Oaks
10125 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
22 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Shenandoah, LA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Shenandoah should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Shenandoah may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Shenandoah. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

