pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Old Jefferson, LA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
8157 Baringer Rd.
8157 Barringer Road, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
3-Bedroom Home Perfectly Suited for Your Family - For Rent in Old Jefferson Subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, zero lot line, 1800 sqft living, well maintained townhome only $1500 per month, $1500 deposit.
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.
Results within 1 mile of Old Jefferson
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
38 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
23 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shenandoah
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jones Creek
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
17656 Lake Iris
17656 Lake Iris Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Old Jefferson
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
13 Units Available
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
7 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
10 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
33 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$886
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
11 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
28 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
13 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
7 Units Available
Jones Creek
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
13 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$620
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
Last updated July 3 at 02:14pm
2 Units Available
Perkins - Highland
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
Airline/Jefferson
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.