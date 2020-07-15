/
3 bedroom apartments
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moss Bluff, LA
909 Green Rd
909 Green Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Moss Bluff 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a dead end street. Features gas stove, dishwasher, central air and heat, and two car garage.
239 North Perkins Ferr
239 North Perkins Ferry Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
3 bedroom 2 baths set up in quiet Pin Oak Community. Asphalt roads and covered parking. Quiet and close to everything. 15 mins to industry 1 min to Moss Bluff. Washing and Dryer hook up in the unit. all bills paid for 1100.00iP
308 Tupelo Ln
308 Tupelo Lane, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2509 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Moss Bluff with 2 living areas, vaulted ceiling in the den with fireplace. Home has nice size yard that is fenced and has outside storage. Pets are allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
1890 Poeyfarre Rd
1890 Poeyfarre Rd, Calcasieu County, LA
Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home located in Orleans Run Subdivision in Moss Bluff. Home features an electric fire place, two car garage, and ample living space for your family. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Westwood
2100 Jones St
2100 Jones Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home has plenty of living space and it is minutes away from shopping centers and I-10.
1616 California St
1616 California Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
Single family home with three bedrooms and one bathroom.
738 Kirkman St
738 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
Beautiful, historical home in the garden district. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful wood-work, high ceilings, pocket doors, and balcony. Master suite downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)
523 Ford St
523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property.
2614 Dietz St
2614 Dietz Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1310 sqft
Recently updated three bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home has hardwood floors, gas stove and stainless side by side fridge. Fenced backyard and storage building .
2306 12th St
2306 12th Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1390 sqft
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN**Bring your design ideas to this single-story home located in Oak Park. Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,300 Down and $895/mo, you can start on the path to homeownership.
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances
1515 Happy Lane
1515 Happy Lane, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
1515 Happy Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
804 Lee Street
804 Lee Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
804 Lee Street, Westlake, LA 70669 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
727 Moss Street
727 Moss Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
History and charm are abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Downtown Lake Charles. This is a must see home. Large covered attached carport.
2201 2nd St
2201 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1275 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with stained concrete flooring. Home hard large yard and nice porch area. No pets!
1205 17th St
1205 17th Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Centrally located 3 bedroom home in Lake Charles. Features wood look flooring throughout, large living & dining areas, kitchen equipped with stove & refrigerator, and utility room. Call our office today for more information.
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$890
1085 sqft
1 bedroom apartments, or 4 bedroom townhomes. Flats on Walters has the right home for you. Fitness center and amazon lockers included. Schedule a tour today!
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.