pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Merrydale, LA
7 Units Available
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 5 miles of Merrydale
5 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
39 Units Available
Eden Park
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
14 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
5 Units Available
Downtown
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
11 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
10 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
13 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
3 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
13 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$620
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
11 Units Available
Cortana - Villa Del Rey
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$585
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units.
5 Units Available
Tara
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!.
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bienville Towers in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D Available 07/15/20 2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 Carolyn Sue Available 08/31/20 Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful,
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
10282 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1106 sqft
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free* This condo is in a gated community in a great location.
1 Unit Available
Scotlandville
2328 Elm Park Dr
2328 Elm Park Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
2328 Elm Park Dr Br La 70807 - (RLNE5912772)
1 Unit Available
Mid City
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.
1 Unit Available
North Sherwood Forest
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling