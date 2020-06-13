Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Merrydale, LA

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Oaks - Zion City
1 Unit Available
5728 Nashville Ave.
5728 Nashville Avenue, Merrydale, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1070 sqft
Rent Ready! - Spacious Home! This home has been newly painted, as well as new floors throughout. New AC will be installed at the end of May! (RLNE5806384)
Results within 1 mile of Merrydale
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
$
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 5 miles of Merrydale
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Shenandoah
13 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
Downtown
9 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Eden Park
27 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$705
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
Old Goodwood
6 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
2 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 03:14pm
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tara
1 Unit Available
1640 Cobblestone Court
1640 Cobblestone Court, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
Serene Classic Enchanting - This IMMACULATE 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is tucked away on a peaceful, pretty cul-de-sac off LaSalle just minutes from Whole Foods and fabulous restaurants.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
3 BEDROOM CUSTOM BUILT HOME! MUST SEE - Directions: Old Hammond Hwy to South Flannery, cross bridge, Jennifer Lynn is on the left immediately after bridge. Subdivision: JENNIFER LYNN PLACE 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,400 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,350.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
224 Ocean Drive #104
224 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
224 Ocean Dr. #104 - Updated condo located in the heart of Baton Rouge near Town Center and convenient to shopping, interstates, hospitals and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11049 Chalice Dr.
11049 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Nice home off Sherwood - This home is located at the end of the street in a cute cul-de-sac. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Tile is throughout the house.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
152 S. Foster Dr. #11
152 South Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1437 sqft
W/S/T included! Dbl garage! 2BR/2.5BA with washer, dryer and fridge! - Large 2BR/2.5BA in super convenient mid-city with double garage! Lovely landscaping in this very neat community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baker
1 Unit Available
11650 Candace St
11650 Candace Street, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1580 sqft
11650 Candace St Available 06/15/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2 Bath House! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Minutes away from the mall, Florida blvd, and anything else you could need in town! But simultaneously located on a very private, dead end road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
1 Unit Available
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Merrydale, LA

Finding an apartment in Merrydale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

