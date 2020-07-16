/
1 bedroom apartments
104 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marrero, LA
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames School Park
647 EISEMAN Avenue
647 Eiseman Avenue, Marrero, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
550 sqft
It's priced to lease it wont last long. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Marrero
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Touro
3824 COLISEUM Street
3824 Coliseum Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fully furnished corporate rental with utilities included. This is a great location with high walkability score! Steps to some of the best restaurants and shopping on Magazine Street!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
619 HENRY CLAY Avenue
619 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
900 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!1 block to Audubon Park & Magazine St. Children's Hospital, Clancy's, Patouts, Reginellis pizza, coffee shops, etc. Gorgeous 1st story, 900 square foot, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gleaming hardwood floors. Lots of natural light.
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4707 PRYTANIA Street
4707 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
670 sqft
Absolutely Charming furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the heart of Uptown New Orleans! Walking distance to St. Charles, streetcar, and many of Uptown's best restaurants and amenities. All utilities included! Don't miss out on this charming condo!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden District
3027 CHESTNUT Street
3027 Chestnut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
988 sqft
Tree top dwelling in a prime Garden District location! Second floor unit in a duplex–Huge kitchen w/ granite counters + top grade appliances...Open living space, shared courtyard, washer/dryer in unit. Renovated w/ every modern amenity.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
816 NASHVILLE Avenue
816 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
436 sqft
First Floor CONER, One Bedroom with Dedicated PARKING, Located Lower Nashville Avenue (two blocks to Whole Foods). Laundry On-Site, Stove, Fridge, Hardwood Flooring. Water & Trash Service Included. Pets Maybe! Non-Smoking Property.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West Riverside
723 Vamont
723 Valmont Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautiful lower apartment in fun neighborhood, walking distance to Whole Foods, coffee shops, and shopping. Owner pays gas & water. Sleek kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Central A/H, tile bath, all new electrical & plumbing.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3821 LAUREL Street
3821 Laurel Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
525 sqft
GATED, SMALL 6 UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING IN QUIET AREA WITH GATED OFF STREET PARKING! DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, NEWLY REMODELED WITH ALL NEW FURNITURE, KITCHEN COUNTERS & PAINT. BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN,HIP CONTEMPORARY STYLE. STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. KING BED.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Touro
3826 COLISEUM Street
3826 Coliseum Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fully furnished 1 BR corporate rental with utilities included. Easy to show. Dogs on case by case basis with deposit. Walking distance from all that Magazine has to offer! Plenty of parking out front!
Results within 5 miles of Marrero
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
818 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
26 Units Available
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
122 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
18 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
12 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
339 Carondelet Street - 4B
339 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
Don't miss out! Unique opportunity to rent a conveniently located, fully furnished condo in the CBD. Beautifully renovated light-filled 1 BR/1 BA condo on streetcar line, 3 blocks to Canal & the Quarter. 1 block to St Charles & Mardi Gras parades.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
815 Toulouse Street Rear
815 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Story Servants Quarter Apartment - Property Id: 316289 1 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
514 Madison Street 4
514 Madison St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316350 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Floor Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Walk-In Closet, Large Built-In Vanity in Bathroom Laundry on Site Street Parking Sewerage & Water Board Paid by