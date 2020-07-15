/
/
/
furnished apartments
124 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
127 ADDISON Street
127 Addison Street, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
735 sqft
2020 renovated front/back double with excellent finishes. Front unit is available, which is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment (except for mattress).
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8318 SYCAMORE Place
8318 Sycamore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION! WALK TO STREET CAR LINE, PALMER PARK, ROBERT GROCERY,OAK ST & MUCH MORE! RENOVATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH IN 2015! WOOD FLOORS/NO CARPET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE SCREENED-IN PORCH.
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
2712 DUBLIN Street
2712 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
966 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED RENTAL UPTOWN. ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED. WATER IS INCLUDED AND PETS NEGOTIABLE..
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
400 MILLAUDON Street
400 Millaudon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/ 2 bath double in beautiful Uptown neighborhood! Separate living & dining with 11 ft ceilings. Wide pine wood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
7 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
4 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
8 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
4 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
10 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
2 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
339 Carondelet Street - 4B
339 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
Don't miss out! Unique opportunity to rent a conveniently located, fully furnished condo in the CBD. Beautifully renovated light-filled 1 BR/1 BA condo on streetcar line, 3 blocks to Canal & the Quarter. 1 block to St Charles & Mardi Gras parades.
1 Unit Available
Central City
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1433 CONSTANCE Street
1433 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. Amazing opportunity to rent a spacious dependency house.
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1572 MAGAZINE Street
1572 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
475 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION! This cozy 1 BR/1 BA apartment is located right on Magazine St in the Historic Lower Garden District. This second floor apartment has access to a shared balcony overlooking Magazine Street.
1 Unit Available
Touro
3824 COLISEUM Street
3824 Coliseum Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fully furnished corporate rental with utilities included. This is a great location with high walkability score! Steps to some of the best restaurants and shopping on Magazine Street!
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
1301 N RAMPART Street
1301 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
857 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with 1.5 baths and gated off street parking right across the street from the French Quarter. Large walk-in shower with a separate tub. Easy access to I-10.
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1366 CONSTANCE Street
1366 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
Classic and clean fully furnished rental in the thriving Lower Garden District. Located just steps from Second Line Studios and the CBD, this 1 BR 1 BA apartment has been recently updated and includes industrial chic design finishes. Easy to show.
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
516 S DORGENOIS Street
516 South D'orgenois Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
963 sqft
Historic and chic shotgun! Furnished. Equipped kitchen. Located in medical district! Walking distance to the VA hospital and University Medical Center. 5 minutes to downtown New Orleans. On bus route and bike path. Central heating and air.
