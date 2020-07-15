Apartment List
/
LA
/
jefferson
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

124 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
127 ADDISON Street
127 Addison Street, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
735 sqft
2020 renovated front/back double with excellent finishes. Front unit is available, which is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment (except for mattress).

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8318 SYCAMORE Place
8318 Sycamore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION! WALK TO STREET CAR LINE, PALMER PARK, ROBERT GROCERY,OAK ST & MUCH MORE! RENOVATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH IN 2015! WOOD FLOORS/NO CARPET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE SCREENED-IN PORCH.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
2712 DUBLIN Street
2712 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
966 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED RENTAL UPTOWN. ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED. WATER IS INCLUDED AND PETS NEGOTIABLE..

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
400 MILLAUDON Street
400 Millaudon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/ 2 bath double in beautiful Uptown neighborhood! Separate living & dining with 11 ft ceilings. Wide pine wood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
7 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
4 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
8 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
4 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
2 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
339 Carondelet Street - 4B
339 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
Don't miss out! Unique opportunity to rent a conveniently located, fully furnished condo in the CBD. Beautifully renovated light-filled 1 BR/1 BA condo on streetcar line, 3 blocks to Canal & the Quarter. 1 block to St Charles & Mardi Gras parades.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1433 CONSTANCE Street
1433 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. Amazing opportunity to rent a spacious dependency house.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1572 MAGAZINE Street
1572 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
475 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION! This cozy 1 BR/1 BA apartment is located right on Magazine St in the Historic Lower Garden District. This second floor apartment has access to a shared balcony overlooking Magazine Street.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Touro
3824 COLISEUM Street
3824 Coliseum Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fully furnished corporate rental with utilities included. This is a great location with high walkability score! Steps to some of the best restaurants and shopping on Magazine Street!

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
1301 N RAMPART Street
1301 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
857 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with 1.5 baths and gated off street parking right across the street from the French Quarter. Large walk-in shower with a separate tub. Easy access to I-10.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1366 CONSTANCE Street
1366 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
Classic and clean fully furnished rental in the thriving Lower Garden District. Located just steps from Second Line Studios and the CBD, this 1 BR 1 BA apartment has been recently updated and includes industrial chic design finishes. Easy to show.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
516 S DORGENOIS Street
516 South D'orgenois Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
963 sqft
Historic and chic shotgun! Furnished. Equipped kitchen. Located in medical district! Walking distance to the VA hospital and University Medical Center. 5 minutes to downtown New Orleans. On bus route and bike path. Central heating and air.

Similar Pages

Jefferson 1 BedroomsJefferson 2 BedroomsJefferson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJefferson Apartments with Balconies
Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJefferson Apartments with ParkingJefferson Apartments with PoolsJefferson Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Jefferson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJefferson Furnished ApartmentsJefferson Pet Friendly PlacesJefferson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LA
Thibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross