1 bedroom apartments
109 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gretna, LA
Oakdale
2423 Whitney Place
2423 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
756 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY! OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING AREA! JUST RENOVATED, NEW KITCHEN, FLOORS, AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. CONDO FEE COVERS POOL, LANDSCAPING, 2 ELEVATORS, WATER, ELECTRICITY, BUILDING INSURANCES, A/C REPAIRS, NIGHT SECURITY GUARD.
Mechanickham
304 LAVOISIER Street
304 Lavoisier Street, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
Charming historical 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath for lease. A short walk to the Saturday's Gretna Farmer's Market, levee, and local restaurants. Spacious living room and large kitchen with a separate dining area that has side entrance to adorable courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Gretna
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central Business District
339 Carondelet Street - 4B
339 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
Don't miss out! Unique opportunity to rent a conveniently located, fully furnished condo in the CBD. Beautifully renovated light-filled 1 BR/1 BA condo on streetcar line, 3 blocks to Canal & the Quarter. 1 block to St Charles & Mardi Gras parades.
French Quarter
514 Madison Street 4
514 Madison St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316350 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Floor Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Walk-In Closet, Large Built-In Vanity in Bathroom Laundry on Site Street Parking Sewerage & Water Board Paid by
Lower Garden District
1572 MAGAZINE Street
1572 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
475 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION! This cozy 1 BR/1 BA apartment is located right on Magazine St in the Historic Lower Garden District. This second floor apartment has access to a shared balcony overlooking Magazine Street.
Lower Garden District
1366 CONSTANCE Street
1366 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
Classic and clean fully furnished rental in the thriving Lower Garden District. Located just steps from Second Line Studios and the CBD, this 1 BR 1 BA apartment has been recently updated and includes industrial chic design finishes. Easy to show.
Central Business District
448 JULIA Street
448 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
This LOVELY renovated Gallery Row unit is in the HEART of the Warehouse District and steps to MANY restaurants, bars, and grocery store.
Lower Garden District
1176 MAGAZINE Street
1176 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar.
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.
Lower Garden District
709 JACKSON Avenue
709 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
Eclectic, contemporary design + ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED = Furnished Unit 102 @ recently renovated 709 Jackson Ave, The Synagogue.
Lower Garden District
1124 FELICITY Street
1124 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
900 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED Impressive 1850's Greek Revival Condo building in LGD. Bright & spacious unit w/ access to courtyard & private balcony.
Central Business District
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.
Lower Garden District
801 Race St
801 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
800 sqft
Hi, my name is Rajat and I am a professor at Tulane. I am moving to another city for the rest of the year and the lease on my current apartment ends on 31 August, 2017. Therefore, I am trying to sublease the apartment.
Lower Garden District
1453 ANNUNCIATION Street
1453 Annunciation Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
Historic 1 Bedroom/1 Bath classic New Orleans Shotgun! Hang out on your private front porch or shared rear courtyard featuring a fountain and tropical fruit trees. Walk to to Mo Jo & French Truck Coffee, Blue Giant and Satsuma Cafe.
Central Business District
1107 S PETERS Street
1107 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Lovely condo in the Warehouse District! One bedroom loft with exposed brick and wooden beams! Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Wooden floors in the living area with expansive windows.
French Quarter
519 WILKINSON Street
519 Wilkinson Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
885 sqft
Dating back to 1844, The Historic Annex of Jackson Brewery Welcomes You Home. Total Renovation in 2017, this Third Floor One Bedroom, One Bath features Hardwood Floors, Quartz & Marble Kitchen, Chandelier Entry/Security with Local Art and Elevator.
Irish Channel
2844 MAGAZINE Street
2844 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
870 sqft
Airy 1 Bed/ 1 Bath apartment located above popular retail shop on trendy Magazine Street. Large, open living space with cathedral ceilings, gorgeous built-ins, ample closet space, and gorgeous courtyard. Bedroom features skylights and wood floors.
Central Business District
800 St. Charles Ave., #307
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
What a rare find for a furnished condo, one bedroom / 1 bath, in the Arts District, on the Streetcar and Parade route for less than $1700 a month, with some utilities also included! Totally renovated historic building with modern features, like
Central Business District
832 Lafayette Street 3A
832 Lafayette St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
752 sqft
Third floor unit. Washer/dryer provided in unit Newly renovated historic structure in the Warehouse District. The property has 4 units, 3 in the main building and 1 in the service quarter. The property is located one block off of Poydras St.
Lower Garden District
1323 Saint Mary St
1323 Saint Mary Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1003 sqft
$300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Great One Bedroom, one bath condo just 2 blocks from St. Charles and 2 blocks from Magazine St. Just over 1,000 SF. Spacious, open design with kitchen and living room. Wood floors and high ceilings throughout.
Central Business District
450 JULIA Street
450 Julia St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1142 sqft
This one does not come along often-Rare opportunity to lease one of the most unique properties in the Warehouse Dist! The 1 BD, 1.
Central Business District
330 JULIA Street #216
330 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
This condo is fully furnished and has stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and high ceilings. Quiet, private location. Utilities can be negotiated in lease. Building has rooftop pool and workout room. 3, 6 or 9 month lease terms also considered.