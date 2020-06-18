438 Sugar Land St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath Traditional-style in high demand Southern Estates Subdivision. Spacious 2 car attached garage, ceramic tile and laminated wood flooring, crown molding, fireplace, etc. An exquisite home with an outside kitchen and living area. Fountain with small fish pond. Close to local amenities, businesses, schools and shopping. Schedule your appointment today!

No Pets Allowed



