Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gonzales renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
45 Units Available
Silver Oaks
14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1238 sqft
The new Silver Oaks luxury apartment homes are located in Gonzales, Louisiana nestled in the heart of Ascension Parish. We have access to some of the best schools in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, and are only 20 miles from Downtown Baton Rouge.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
910 S. Audubon Place
910 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
910 S. Audubon Place Available 06/18/20 - WONDERFUL TOWNHOME LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, LIBRARY, AND TENNIS COURTS. 3BR/2.5 BATHS W/ 9' CEILINGS THROUGH-OUT. AT FOYER YOU HAVE A BEAUTIFUL STAIRCASE WITH WOOD TREADS AND WROUGHT IRON RAILING.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15155 Hwy. 44 #24B
15155 North Burnside Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1328 sqft
15155 Hwy. 44 #24B Available 08/15/20 3 BEDROOM CONDO ON THE LAKE IN Ascension Parish - Directions: AIRLINE HWY SOUTH TO GERMANY RD (HWY 931). TURN LEFT ON HWY 44.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12062 Rotterdam
12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
12062 Rotterdam Available 07/01/20 - Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
38274 Silverstone
38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
44488 Daniel Guidry
44488 Daniel Guidry Road, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
44488 Daniel Guidry Available 05/01/20 - Nice 3BR/2BA home with open floor plan. Kitchen has refrigerator, range, microwave, and island with raised bar. The living room has laminate wood flooring as well as in all bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
40538 Sagefield Ct
40538 Sagefield Ct, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Adorable 3 bdrm 2.5 bath home in the Villas at Sagefield.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
17075 Barque dr
17075 Barque Ave, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2491 sqft
17075 Barque dr Available 06/20/20 - Energy smart home offers 4 bedroom, 2 full baths open floor plan, Special features include: wood floors in living room, 3 cm full slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
16522 GALLION DR
16522 Gallion Dr, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1461 sqft
Great Location and Great Floor Plan! You'll enjoy the 3BR/2BA home with spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gonzales, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gonzales renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

