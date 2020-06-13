Apartment List
LA
gonzales
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
18 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Gonzales

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
39540 Legacy Lake Drive
39540 Legacy Lake Dr, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
Must see this D.R. Horton designed, trendy, 1550 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in highly coveted Legacy Oaks Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12468 Legacy Hills Dr
12468 Legacy Hills Drive, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2540 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom in Dutchtown! Lease with option to purchase available! - Come and see this beautiful 4 Bedroom home on large lot in desirable Legacy Hills.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12062 Rotterdam
12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
12062 Rotterdam Available 07/01/20 - Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38274 Silverstone
38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
16480 Long Lake Dr
16480 Long Lake Drive, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2520 sqft
***Available June 5th*** This beautiful house has a recently renovated kitchen with a huge eat-in Island. It has a large master suite with a huge Master bathroom and closet.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12091 Amsterdam Ave
12091 Amsterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1953 sqft
- Move in Ready New Construction Home. Open floor plan with beautiful kitchen and nice butler's pantry with glass top cabinets. The kitchen also comes with stainless appliances, gas range, and granite counter tops.

1 of 18

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
44488 Daniel Guidry
44488 Daniel Guidry Road, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
44488 Daniel Guidry Available 05/01/20 - Nice 3BR/2BA home with open floor plan. Kitchen has refrigerator, range, microwave, and island with raised bar. The living room has laminate wood flooring as well as in all bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17075 Barque dr
17075 Barque Ave, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2491 sqft
17075 Barque dr Available 06/20/20 - Energy smart home offers 4 bedroom, 2 full baths open floor plan, Special features include: wood floors in living room, 3 cm full slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12386 River Highlands Building #3 - Unit B
12386 River Highlands Dr, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo on Diversion Canal! - Directions: I-10 TO SORRENTO, LEFT ON 22, 9 MILES TO RIVER HIGHLANDS Subdivision: River Highlands Condo 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,017 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,250.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,250.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
38275 Cotton Creek Ave
38275 Cotton Creek Ave, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
This is a 3 year old home with slab granite on all counter tops, including the desk in the office! Split floor plan with a walk thru laundry room that opens to the large master closet. The kitchen has a large island with plenty of cabinet storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gonzales, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gonzales renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

