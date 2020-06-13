Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gardere, LA

Finding an apartment in Gardere that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
8227-C Bayou Fountain Ave
8227 Bayou Fountain Ave, Gardere, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
725 sqft
8227 Bayou Fountain Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse Located in Bayou Fountain Area. This Townhouse offers great living space, washer and dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
1484 Lila St
1484 Lila St, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1322 sqft
Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home near LSU!!! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
7826 Antebellum Ave.
7826 Antebellum Avenue, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1653 sqft
7826 Antebellum Ave. Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom home off Burbank In Pelican Lakes Subdv. Community Pool & Fitness Center! - Directions: Pelican Lakes is located on Burbank Drive between Staring Lane and Lee Drive.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H
818 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H Available 07/15/20 2 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY - Directions: HIGHLAND RD. TO GARDERE; RIGHT ON BURBANK; CONDOS APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE ON THE RIGHT OR W. LEE DR.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
629 Northbrook Dr.
629 Northbrook Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1613 sqft
629 Northbrook Dr. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House located off Burbank in Magnolia Lakes! Available July 15 - Directions: MAGNOLIA LAKES IS OFF BURBANK DR, HALF A MILE NORTHWEST OF STARING LN. THE ENTRANCE TO THE COMMUNITY IS NORTHBROOK DR.
Results within 1 mile of Gardere

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
7300 Burbank Drive 18
7300 Unit 32 Burbank Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
7300 Burbank Drive 18 Available 08/09/20 Large Condo close to LSU, Shopping and Restaurants! - Beautiful, small community with gated entry and pool! (RLNE4073172)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
9736 Summer Glenn
9736 Summer Glen Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 weeks free rent with 13 month lease! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Baton Rouge.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
7300 Burbank Dr 17
7300 Burbank Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE3562671)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
9329 Boone Ave.
9329 Boone Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1611 sqft
9329 Boone Ave. Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom House off Staring Lane! - Directions: Staring between Highland and Perkins turn to Boone Drive/Santa Rosa subdivision, house on left. Subdivision: Santa Rosa 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,611 SQ.FT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
10136 Bonnet Cove
10136 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
10136 Bonnet Cove Available 07/24/20 3BR 3BA Small Gated Community off of Burbank - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
10126 Bonnet Cove
10126 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
10126 Bonnet Cove Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3BR 3BA off Burbank and Bluebonnet - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
Results within 5 miles of Gardere
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
8 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
Old Goodwood
6 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Airline/Jefferson
10 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$962
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
Pollard - Woodchase
23 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gardere, LA

Finding an apartment in Gardere that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

