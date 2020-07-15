3 Apartments for rent in Eunice, LA

/
1002 HIGHWAY 190 BUS Other
1002 West Laurel Avenue, Eunice, LA
Studio
$2,790
2700 sqft
2700-5400 square feet of retail or office space in Claiborne Place. This center has been recently updated. Other tenants include Dollar General and Medic Shops Pharmacy.
341 Jelks St
341 Jelk Street, Eunice, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1250 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Adorable Home - 3 Bed 1 Bath Adorable Home Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
700 N 3rd st
700 North 3rd Street, Eunice, LA
3 Bedrooms
$725
2152 sqft
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN*** @ houses on this property! *Bring your design ideas to this home that has an attached Guest House with a full kitchen & bathroom!! Perfect for visiting family! Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Eunice area include McNeese State University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eunice from include Lafayette, Lake Charles, New Iberia, Broussard, and Moss Bluff.